Fire envelops conservatory in house in Market Drayton

A firefighter attacks the fire in the conservatory. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

The fierce fire was in danger of enveloping the house in Grotto Road in the town. But firefighters, quickly on the scene were able to contain it.

The fire broke out at about 9.30pm on Sunday leading to several 999 calls after neighbours saw the flames.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from the Market Drayton and Hodnet stations to the scene along with an operations officer.

Fire Service watch manager Mark Smith said: "On arriving at the scene the crews were confronted by a severe fully developed fire involving a conservatory, with the fire rapidly beginning to spread up the outside of the house, towards the first floor and roof.

"The incident commander was quickly informed that everyone was out of the house."

He said rapid, assertive firefighting prevented the fire spreading.

"Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus immediately begin tackling the fire using a high pressure hose reel jet.

"Whilst this was being done other firefighters were establishing an additional water supply from a nearby fire hydrant, laying out main line covering jets, establishing a command support structure and implementing safety cordons.

"A second team of two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, were committed to the first floor and roof space of the property, to check for and to stop any fire spread using a high pressure hose reel jet."

Mr Smith said that because of fire damage to the incoming mains electrical supply to the property, engineers from Western Power were requested to attend the scene.

"After approximately 20 minutes of arriving on scene the main fire had been extinguished, and crews were able to confirm that thankfully the fire had been prevented from spreading into the house.

"Sadly the conservatory and its contents were destroyed by the fire and some fire and heat damage occurred to part of the outside of the house.

"We are pleased to be able to report that there were no injuries sustained to the family from the property, who had managed to leave the house before the arrival of the fire and rescue service."

A specialist fire investigation officer attended the scene, and investigations into the cause of the fire ongoing.