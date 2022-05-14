MP pledges to fight on for communities

NORTH COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 14/05/22.Liberal Democratic Party leader Ed Davey and MP Helen Morgan visit Bentley Farm, Noneley, to discuss the challenges farmers face..They met poultry farmer Neil Brown..

Accompanying Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey as he visited the constituency she said a big piece of casework had highlighted the withdrawal in August on weekends of a bus route into and out of Market Drayton which acts as a 'lifeline' for those who don't drive.

She said: "There are a lot of people who don't drive in Market Drayton and they face being stranded at the weekend. "It's symptomatic of all sorts of other things we have seen such as the driving test centre at Whitchurch being closed down, the closure of banks and post offices, and I just think it seems like we are having the life squeezed out of us.

"It's important there is a strategy which doesn't always focus on centralisation because I don't think that works for rural areas. We need bus services and we need all the facilities people in larger towns have because then people will stay in the area and boost the economy making them more vibrant.

"We need a usable service which is more than one per hour because that way people are likely to use them where they won't if they are very infrequent."

On health issues, including ambulance and GP waiting times and access to A and E, she again urged for someone to look at the problems after calling for a care quality commission enquiry.

She said: "We have got a review led by the local clinical commissioning group but to be honest I don't mind who looks at it as long as someone does and then it needs the political will behind it to get those issues resolved."

I have seen Lucy Allan (Telford MP) and Philip Dunne (Ludlow MP) in particular get behind the campaign for improved ambulance times so by raising it in parliament it has highlighted the issue and I think we have some political will to get some of the issues resolved."