Volunteers needed for independent monitoring board at Shropshire prison

By Sue AustinMarket DraytonPublished:

Volunteers are being sought to help ensure that proper standards of care and decency are maintained at a prison in Shropshire.

Stoke Heath prison

The Independent Monitoring Board is looking for people to monitor life in HMP Stoke Heath at Market Drayton, a Category C male resettlement and training prison.

The IMB spokesperson said its aim was to ensure people were treated fairly and humanely.

"Inside every prison there is a group of ordinary members of the public doing an extraordinary job. Members are independent volunteers and undertake two to three visits per month depending on the needs of the board and the individual."

Applicants do not need any special qualifications or experience as the IMB will provide all necessary training and support. Candidates need to be over 18 years of age and live within approximately 30 miles of the prison.

"You need to be enthusiastic, open minded, possess effective communication skills and have the ability to exercise sound, objective judgement."

The closing date for applications is May 15 and the campaign reference is 1214/Stoke Heath/2022.

More information is available online at www.imb.org.uk.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

