Chance for public to meet council leader

By Dominic RobertsonMarket DraytonPublished:

People in one of the county's towns will be able to meet the leader of Shropshire Council at an event later this month.

Councillor Lezley Picton at a previous meet the leader event

Councillor Lezley Picton, Conservative Leader of Shropshire Council, will be host the latest 'Meet the Leader' session in Market Drayton.

It will take place at Market Drayton Town Hall from 10am to noon on Thursday, May 19.

People are invited to go along and share their ideas to help improve the county.

People will also be offered a chance to discuss new proposals for improving transport, travel and public spaces in the town, and to meet the team behind the proposals.

The drop-in information and engagement session will be open from 10am until 5pm.

Councillor Picton said: "I am excited to be holding my next Meet the Leader session in Market Drayton and to hear about the things that really matter to you.

"I am particularly looking forwarding to hearing your thoughts on the proposals we have for improving the town and how we can make them even better."

Slots during the Meet the Leader session will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Councillor Picton added: "If you can, please make sure you come along to meet me and see our plans. In return I promise to listen, and anything I can’t answer I will write down and make sure that it’s actioned as appropriate.

"I look forward to seeing you there.”

The consultation on the council’s proposals to improve transport, travel and public spaces in the town will go live on Monday 9 May, and more information will be available then.

