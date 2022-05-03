Notification Settings

Former Shropshire mother's pride at being made an MBE

By Paul JenkinsMarket Drayton

A mother originally from Market Drayton has spoken of her 'pride' at receiving the MBE

Sarah Hope with her MBE
Sarah Hope with her MBE

Sarah Hope has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of child amputees in the developing world as well as the UK after a devastating crash in 2007 which saw a bus mount a kerb in London, killing her mother and leaving daughter Pollyanna, then aged just two, requiring the amputation of her right leg below the knee.

Four years later, Mrs Hope and her twin sister, Victoria, set up Elizabeth's Legacy of hope, working with amputees in Sierra Leone, Africa and India.

She also campaigned for child amputees in the UK to receive activity prosthetic blades, and secured £3 million worth of government funding towards it.

Polyanna is now an accomplished dancer.

Mrs Hope, who now lives in Hertfordshire, received her MBE from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle yesterday, accompanied by members of her family.

She said: "It was a great experience to go to the castle and meet Prince Charles. He remarked about me being a great ambassador for the charity because I was talking about it to him and telling him about the work we do. I don't think he thought he could get a word in!

"Nice as it was though, it's not about getting an award; though if it does make people a little more aware of the problems amputees face and what a full life it is possible for them to lead, then all the better."

Repair Shop host Jay Blades spoke of his surprise at the show’s popularity as he also was made an MBE at Windsor Castle.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

