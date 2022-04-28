Market Drayton Boxing Club smash team target and raise £1,255 for new safety equipment for competitions

Market Drayton Boxing Club. Photo by Jason (J-binz photography)

The team at Market Drayton Boxing Club set off on a challenge to run 500 miles in March to raise money for strictly approved safety equipment needed for competitions.

It comes as club officials have wanted to give the boxers the best opportunity to compete, which can help them achieve personal goals and ambitions.

Now, the team have announced they exceeded their target to raise £1,255 for the new equipment, with the boxers running more than 800 miles collectively in March.

Dee Cowey, from Market Drayton Boxing Club, said: "We had some amazing support from the community, with special thanks to Chris Evans Farm Services who kindly matched our £500 fundraiser with a £500 donation.

"We achieved a huge 830 miles in the month of March and raised a huge £1255 and are extremely grateful to our supporter's and proud of the team for all their efforts.

"This will help us at Market Drayton Boxing to support our boxers with their goals from getting fit mentally and physically to being part of a team that are there to support each other with challenges and achievements."

The team used the app Strava in order to log their personal running achievements across March and each week the group got together to give a full account of the miles logged – both as individuals and a team.

Dee confirmed that 39 runners listed, 13 of which did not have previous experience running for fitness, with the youngest runner aged 12 years old.

"It really helped get the team working together and putting in miles in addition to boxing training sessions," Dee said.

"We had team members clocking up 20 plus miles each week and getting excited about how they were contributing.

"Most of the miles were outdoors and ranged from early mornings to late nights and holiday runs."