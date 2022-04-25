Notification Settings

Road closures announced for Market Drayton 10K

By Megan HoweMarket DraytonPublished:

Road closures have been announced ahead of the Market Drayton 10K which is set to take place at the beginning of May.

To allow for the anticipated 2,000 runners expected to take part in this year's event on May 8, multiple roads will be closed within the town.

The roads must be closed ahead of the race and Shropshire Highways has given permission to organisers for the roads to be closed to traffic between 10.30 and 12.30pm.

Marshals will be on hand to lift barriers on a rolling basis and to open roads immediately after the tail runner passes by. Emergency vehicles will always be permitted clear passage.

Organisers of the event asked people to consider parking elsewhere between these times which will enable runners to pass by unhindered.

Berrisford Road, Great Hales Street, Stafford Street, High Street, Church Street, Newcastle Road (from Talbot Bridge to Asda), Grove Gardens, Betton Road and Newport Road from the Four Alls will be affected between 11am and 12.30pm.

Longlands Lane, Rowan Road, Balmoral Drive, Windsor Drive, Maer Lane (canal bridge to Smithfield Road), Fairfields, Smithfield Road, Smithfield Close, The Burgage, Ring Road (from Asda through to the bus station), Queen Street and Cheshire Street (from The Hideout to Butter Cross) will be affected between 11am and 11.30am.

Cheshire Street (Butter Cross up to Tudor House), Shrewsbury Road from the town centre through to Lord Hill, and the following junctions joining Shrewsbury Road – Victoria Road, Clive Road and Salisbury Hill Road, will be affected from 11am to 11.45am.

Alexandra Road crossroads and the following junctions joining Alexandra road (Simons Road, Oak Field Road, Westlands Road and Prospect Road) plus Farcroft Drive, Elm Drive, Alder Road and Bridge Road will be affected between 11am and noon.

Shrewsbury Road junctions with Farcroft Drive and Sherwood Crescent, Bentleys Road, Buntingsdale Road, Wordsworth Drive, Little Drayton, Christchurch Lane, Salisbury Hill View, Dalelands Estate, Red Bank and Walkmill Road will be affected between 11.15 and 12.15.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

