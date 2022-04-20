Notification Settings

Bus company steps in to run some services in Market Drayton

By Sue AustinMarket DraytonPublished:

A Potteries based bus company has stepped in to save a Market Drayton bus route.

market drayton aerial

The D&G Bus group is introducing journeys on service 64 running between Market Drayton, Newcastle under Lyme and Hanley as a partial replacement to some journeys currently provided by Arriva Midlands.

The journeys, which also serves Loggerheads, Ashley and Baldwins Gate will be introduced on Monday .

Company bosses say the service is a lifeline to many people.

D&G Bus will provide departures from Market Drayton to Newcastle under Lyme and Hanley Monday to Friday at 0911, 1111 and 1341 with return journeys departing Hanley Bus Station at 1015, 1215 and 1445 along with departures from Newcastle under Lyme at 1030, 1230 and 1500 to Market Drayton.

Bus Network Manager for D&G Bus, Chris Almond said: “We pleased to be able to step in at short notice to provide these journeys on services 64 as a partial replacement to those being withdrawn by Arriva Midlands. We are aware the journeys we’re introducing offer a life-line to many people who travel on service 64.

"Our team of friendly drivers will welcome you on board as you travel with us on service 64. Arriva tickets will not be accepted on D&G Bus journeys, but our great range of Network Return and Network Week tickets will be available to purchase”.

Full details from the website atwww.dgbus.co.uk.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

