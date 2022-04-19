Recovered addict begins quest to complete 70 triathlons in 70 days

Andy Stone is attempting 70 triathlons in as many days

The challenge is the culmination of months of training by Andy Stone, 40, from Eccleshall, who previously used drugs and drank heavily for 15 years.

Andy started his challenge on April 4 and is trying to complete 70.3-mile triathlons on 70 consecutive days and set a world record that no-one has achieved before.

Since he stopped using substances more than six-and-a-half years ago, Andy has undertaken 17 sprint triathlons and 35 Olympic triathlons distance but his '70 in 70' is his greatest challenge yet.

Speaking about his world record attempt and recovery from substance use, Andy said: "Becoming sober is one of my proudest achievements, I realised I had an addiction to alcohol and was determined to turn my life around.

"Completing 70 consecutive triathlons is going to be a huge physical and mental challenge but the self-development I went through when becoming sober will help as it taught me patience, acceptance and gratitude."

Andy is using the challenge as an opportunity to raise funds for causes close to his heart including Staffordshire Treatment and Recovery Service (STARS), a drug and alcohol support service run by the charity Humankind that helps approximately 2,000 people at any one time.

Paul Townsley, CEO of Humankind, said: "We are in awe of the incredible challenge that Andy’s has undertaken and we are extremely grateful that he has chosen to raise money for STARS.

"Andy is a fantastic example that it is possible to recover from substance use, achieve new goals, and live a healthier and happier life. Everyone at Humankind will be cheering him on as he goes for the World Record."

Prior to stopping using drugs and alcohol, Andy was drinking up to 12 pints a night, using cocaine and struggling with his mental health.

With the support of his parents, friends and Alcoholics Anonymous, Andy gave up alcohol and drugs and switched to a healthy lifestyle including a plant-based diet and competing in Iron Mans.

Andy will complete his triathlons at different locations in Staffordshire, culminating on June 12 with the Ironman 70.3 that ends in Stafford’s Market Square.

In addition to supporting Staffordshire Treatment and Recovery Service, Andy is also raising money for Mind and Alcohol Change UK.

To sponsor Andy, visit justgiving.com/team/Guinnesswr70consecutivetriathlons.