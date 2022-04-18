Community Speed Watch group wants more volunteers to keep making town safer

Clive Luty, Andrew Swire and Kevin Read-Jones, residents of Market Drayton, have set up a speed watch group, pictured here on Dalelands Estate in Market Drayton

The Market Drayton Community Speed Watch group currently has six members who monitor the speed of motorists on three roads in Market Drayton.

The group has been working closely with West Mercia Police and the Road Safety Partnership ever since it was established on May 1 last year.

Now, the voluntary group is appealing for new members to join who may have some spare time to put towards monitoring speeds in the town.

Clive Luty, organiser of the group, said: "We just want the same thing, for people to slow down. It's all to reduce the speed in the town."

As a resident of Market Drayton, Clive said that he set up the group because he was "fed up with the amount of people driving around like lunatics" and wanted to make it safer for pedestrians.

He said that he had noticed drivers using certain roads as rabbit runs, in order to avoid having to drive through the town.

Out of the three stretches that the group monitor, Clive said that the worst one is Summerhill Gardens/Walkmill Road in Market Drayton.

"Bearing in mind this road has a 30mph limit, 126 vehicles have been issued letters from the Roads Safety Partnership because they were doing 35mph plus," Clive said.

"And the other one has had a visit from the local police because they were caught doing 50mph."

The group has had a good deal of positive feedback, Clive said, with people often driving past waving, putting thumbs up, with one resident offering members cups of tea.

The volunteers tend to go out between 2pm and 6pm and are particularly looking for new members who can cover the times between 3pm and 6pm.