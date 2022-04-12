New board members are sought

market drayton aerial

An IMB monitors day-to-day life in a prison and consists of members of the public who work on average two or three days a month unpaid.

Their role is to monitor the day-to-day life in the prison to ensure proper standards of care and decency are maintained.

Members have unrestricted access to the prison at any time and can talk to any prisoner they wish to, out of sight and hearing of a members of staff if necessary. A typical monitoring visit might include time spent in the kitchens, workshops, accommodation blocks, recreation areas, healthcare centre and chaplaincy.

If something serious happens at the establishment, for example a disturbance or a death in custody, representatives of the board may be called in to attend and observe the way in which the situation is handled.

Applicants will need to go through a formal interview process and security clearance before appointment. Training and mentoring is provided.