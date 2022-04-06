Market Drayton Choral Society set to make a return with song at their upcoming concert for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

David Thomas

Market Drayton Choral Society, founded in 1970, will be coming together again on Saturday, May 28 to host its "Come and Sing" event.

It will be the first time the choral society have been able to sing together as a group since before the pandemic and members are delighted to celebrate the fresh start.

The choir had planned a concert for the beginning of 2020, which was to be the swansong of their former musical director Ken Sterling, but this had to be cancelled after Covid struck just a week later.

Now, members of the choral society are looking forward to welcoming their new conductor, David Thomas, as well as meeting new singers for the day in St Mary's Church.

Francis Peel, chair of the choral society, said: "It promises to be a fantastic re-opening for the choir.

"We’re fortunate to be joined by David Thomas, who is an experienced conductor, organist and singer, and has performed on radio and television, made several recordings and toured widely."

Mr Thomas was the former director of music at Fettes College in Edinburgh and Winchester College in Hampshire and has recently taken up residence in Shropshire.

He said: “We have some wonderful music to enjoy, and it should be a lot of fun for everyone. I hope Her Majesty would approve of us celebrating in this way.”

The music will include pieces sung at the coronation's of 1902 and 1953, including Handel’s famous ‘Zadok the Priest’.

The event will take place between 10am and 4.30pm at the church, with an informal performance at 4pm for anyone who would like the opportunity to join the choir for this occasion.

To get involved, register your voice part at comeandsingmd@yahoo.com.

Tickets to perform will be £15.