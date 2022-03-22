Regiment celebrate St Patrick's Day

Ceremony

The tradition, ordered by Queen Victoria, has been honoured since 1900 when she instructed all her Irish regiments to wear a sprig of shamrock in their head dress to commemorate the gallantry shown in the Boer War.

Regimental Mascot, Irish Wolfhound Brian Boru X led the paradem which featured four guards, each consisting of 47 soldiers and three officers.

The crowd also enjoyed music from the Regimental Band and the Bugles, Pipes and Drums.