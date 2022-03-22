Notification Settings

Regiment celebrate St Patrick's Day

By Paul Jenkins

The first Battalion of The Royal Irish Regiment based at Tern Hill celebrated St Patrick's day on Saturday with a special ceremony,

Ceremony
The tradition, ordered by Queen Victoria, has been honoured since 1900 when she instructed all her Irish regiments to wear a sprig of shamrock in their head dress to commemorate the gallantry shown in the Boer War.

Regimental Mascot, Irish Wolfhound Brian Boru X led the paradem which featured four guards, each consisting of 47 soldiers and three officers.

The crowd also enjoyed music from the Regimental Band and the Bugles, Pipes and Drums.

This year was particularly poignant as soldiers, families and friends were reunited after two years of socially-distanced celebrations.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

