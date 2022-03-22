Regiment celebrate St Patrick's Day

The tradition, ordered by Queen Victoria, has been honoured since 1900 when she instructed all her Irish regiments to wear a sprig of shamrock in their head dress to commemorate the gallantry shown in the Boer War.
Regimental Mascot, Irish Wolfhound Brian Boru X led the paradem which featured four guards, each consisting of 47 soldiers and three officers.
The crowd also enjoyed music from the Regimental Band and the Bugles, Pipes and Drums.
This year was particularly poignant as soldiers, families and friends were reunited after two years of socially-distanced celebrations.