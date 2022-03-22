A41 shut after serious crash involving two vehicles

Police have closed the road. Photo: @NewportCops

The A41 is shut north of Hinstock and drivers are advised to avoid the stretch of road between Hinstock and Newport after the crash near Shakeford, at the junction with Hatton Road, at about 10.30am. A telegraph pole has also been knocked down, police said.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that two vehicles were involved in the crash and that crews attended from Market Drayton, Hodnet and Wellington.

Crews used cutting equipment to free casualties and left them in the care of the West Midlands Ambulance Service. Police also attended.

Statements from Newport's Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "The A41 northbound from Forton Road is currently closed due to an RTC, please avoid the area as traffic is beginning to build up.

"The A41 is closed just north of Hinstock due to RTC. Our team currently on route to assist Market Drayton colleagues.