£2,000 raised as Shropshire cafe donates takings to Ukraine appeal

Luke Norfolk and Michael Halford from the Buttercross in Market Drayton

Staff at The Buttercross in Market Drayton have shown their support by donating all profits from one day of service to the people of Ukraine.

Last Sunday, the team hosted their usual Family Sharing Sunday Dinner with a twist and managed to raise a total of £792.65 on the day.

Reflecting on the reason why they wanted to show support, manger Luke Norfolk said: "We've seen it all over the news and seen people suffering.

"There are many different nationalities [of people] we work with and we didn't want to see people suffer. Sunday's are all about family so we thought 'why don't we do that?'"

Luke said that the day was successful, with just shy of £800 being raised for the appeal, which was topped up to £2,000 by the bistro's new owner Michael Halford.

He said that the team were inspired by a local girl who has been making and selling bracelets, with the money going to the Ukraine appeal.

As well as profits from the day going towards families in Ukraine, the staff have also decided to donate their tips towards the cause.

The team is now seeking advice from people on what items are needed and will ensure that every penny goes towards supporting the families affected.