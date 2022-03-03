Man who attacked a woman in her own home in Market Drayton appears in court

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 15/01/2021 - Shrewsbury Justice Centre / Shrewsbury Crown Court - GV 2021..

Shahid Akbar, 42, of The Oval, Market Drayton, was found guilty in an earlier case in the magistrates courts of assault causing actual bodily harm. He had denied the charge.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday Judge Anthony Lowe adjourned sentencing saying he wanted to see the magistrates' finding of facts in the case.

The prosecution said Akbar had held a kitchen knife to his victim's throat but this was denied by Akbar during this trial.

Mr Syed Ahmed for the prosecution told the court the offence took place in June last year.

Akbar went to his victim's home in Marked Drayton shouting and screaming and threw a plate at her face. He punched her to the face, pulled her to the floor and continued to punch her, Mr Ahmed said.

When she tried to get help he pulled the wires out of the landline phone.

Mr Ahmed said: "Akbar took a knife from the kitchen drawer, pushed it to her throat and tapped it against her neck, leaving marks."

She managed to get out into the garden trying to get the attention of neighbours and he waved a rake around and threw a portable speaker at her, hitting her on the head before leaving.

In a police interview Akbar said the marks on his victim's neck were made by a consensual love bite.

Defence counsel, Mr Jasvir Mann, said his client did not dispute that he assaulted the woman but denied that a knife was involved.

The court was told that in 2008 Akbar was convicted of assaulting the same woman and was given a suspended prison sentence.

Judge Lowe told Akbar: "Before sentencing you I need to know on what facts I am sentencing you."