The crash happened on Tern Hill Road at around 10.30am.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 10.36am on Sunday, February 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an RTC in Market Drayton. This incident involved 2 motorcycles.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Market Drayton. Crews used environmental grab pack to soak up oil from road. Two casualties left in care of ambulance."