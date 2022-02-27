Notification Settings

Four fire engines sent to barn blaze in Market Drayton

By Nick Humphreys

Four fire engines were sent as a 300sq ft barn was ablaze in Market Drayton this afternoon.

The fire happened at New Street Lane. Crews were called just after 1.45pm. The blaze was out on the arrival of firefighters.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 1.46pm on Sunday, February 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a barn fire in Market Drayton.

"One barn 30m x 10m fire was out on arrival of fire service personnel.

"Four fire appliances including the light pumping unit and the rescue tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Market Drayton, Shrewsbury and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Crews investigated using thermal imaging camera to inspect."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

