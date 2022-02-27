The fire happened at New Street Lane. Crews were called just after 1.45pm. The blaze was out on the arrival of firefighters.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 1.46pm on Sunday, February 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a barn fire in Market Drayton.

"One barn 30m x 10m fire was out on arrival of fire service personnel.

"Four fire appliances including the light pumping unit and the rescue tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Market Drayton, Shrewsbury and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.