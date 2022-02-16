Views wanted on plans to expand Market Drayton play area

Croft Park in Market Drayton. Photo: Google

Market Drayton Town Council has encouraged residents within the town, particularly those living near Croft Way, to have their say on the plans to develop Croft Park recreational playground.

There are plans for new equipment including swings, slides and tea cup twisters as the council seeks to enhance facilities while the town grows.

Councillor Roy Aldcroft, mayor of Market Drayton, said: "We are intending to expand the current facility to take into account the residential buildings to be built in that area.

"As always, the town council plans ahead, given the amount of growth with Market Drayton in the future and projects such as this are part of that planning – and they are ongoing."

At the moment, the park is small in size, but with the new plans, the council hope to make it the "go-to place for children."

Mr Aldcroft said that there was a "huge display" of plans in the Town Hall, 18 Frogmore Road, with seven submissions by tenders to be considered.

The consultation is set to take place this Saturday at the town hall from 10.30am to 1pm.

Due to the weather forecast the consultation will no longer be taking place at Croft Way Park.

The designs will be on display for residents to view until Wednesday, February 23.

After the consultation, the council will take into consideration people's views and the final design will be chosen on March 10 at the Services and Facilities meeting.