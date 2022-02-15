Mental health the focus during a primary school near Market Drayton's week of activities

Tern Hill army visit Stoke-On-Tern Primary School during metal health week to teach them the importance of nutrition and how a good diet helps you mentally and physically. In Picture: Private Bradley Reeves and pupil Apeil Nafrue 10.

Many of the youngsters at Stoke-on-Tern primary school, near Market Drayton, are in service families, so it was no surprise when chefs from the Royal Irish Regiment popped along on Friday.

"They brought along a bike blender where you can create a smoothie by pedalling a bicycle," said joint headteacher Mrs Jenny Brotherhood.

"It was quite a fun way to learn about healthy eating - they also held a tasting session and some of the children found out that they like the taste of broccoli."

It was all part of the school's well-being week where the 112 nursery and main school children took part in a range of activities. Having a healthy body is linked to having a healthy mind was one of the key messages.

The children aged from two to 11 years old took part in arts and craft sessions, music workshops and had assemblies on topics linked to Mental Health Week. There was also an outdoor adventure session.

"There was a big focus on de-stigmatising mental health issues and encouraging the children to express their feelings," said Mrs Brotherhood.

The school is working towards achieving a mental health award later this year, partly because of how education has been affected over the last couple of years during the pandemic.