Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a barn fire at 6.33am on Tuesday.

Two teams from Market Drayton and an operations officer attended the scene at Moss Lane, Lipley, just outside Market Drayton.

Crews used a hosereel jet, rakes, shovels and mathooks to tackle the fire, as well as a thermal imaging camera.

The fire was contained in the barn and involved one tonne of straw, the fire log reported.