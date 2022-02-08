Elderly man threatened with knife in Market Drayton burglary

Detectives are now investigating after an elderly man was a victim of a distraction burglary in Loggerheads.

At about 7pm on Saturday, February 5, the man in his 90s was at his home on Market Drayton Road when four men broke in via the back of the property, close to Price Road.

He was pushed to the ground and one of the men threatened him with a knife. He was checked over by paramedics but did not require hospital treatment.

The men stole some fishing equipment and a quantity of cash.

Detective Inspector Andy Curran, of CID North at Staffordshire Police, said: “We are appealing for anyone to come forward if they saw anything suspicious, saw any suspicious men, vehicles or activity in the area during the evening of Saturday 5 February.

“I am also appealing for anyone with CCTV, smart doorbell or dashcam footage of the area to come forward.”

Patrols have been stepped up in the area and door-to-door inquiries are taking place.