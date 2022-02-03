Bowling club needs vital committee roles filled to save it before 100th birthday

The Victoria Bowling Club in Market Drayton is desperate for a secretary and treasurer to continue operating - before they reach 100 years in 2024. Pictured from back left are Patricia Leyland, Ian Mays, Malcolm Walwyn, Richard Brock, Ralph Leyland; and front Peter Wood

The Victoria Bowling Club in Market Drayton is desperate for a secretary and treasurer to continue operating.

The club was formed in 1924 and members are hoping to reach the milestone of 100 years in 2024 – just two years away.

However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the club needs to fill two vital roles on its committee, treasurer and secretary, in order for it to continue.

Pat Leyland, from the club, explained: "We have had a meeting where nobody has come forward to fill these roles from our members currently.

"So we are really appealing for members but also for people to come forward to fill our roles of secretary and treasurer – without that we can't continue to function.

Victoria Bowling Club, Market Drayton. 1920s. Standing from right: Bill, Robert Madeley, J. Perkins, Mrs Thompson, Rev Thompson, Mrs Hudson, Tom Leader, Mr Parton, Sam Woodcock, last one unknown. Sitting: Mr Bennett, Mr Byrom, Miss Mosson, Miss Sullivan, Arthur Lester, Mr Davenport

"These two vacancies are vital to the club. We are at the point now where if we don't get someone to take over by the end of the month we will be in danger of having to close down."

The club's bowling green, on Victoria Road, was bought from the council for just a few pounds under the conditions they maintained it for 25 years.

Pat said they currently have about 12 or 13 years to go, and so if the club folds they are looking at losing the green as well.

"A lot of the members have got older now and a few have not played during the pandemic at all, so are out of touch," Pat said.

"And we have lost people because of the pandemic, they decided they wanted to do other things or changed their minds – it's affected a lot of things. I don't think it's just our club – I think there may be others in this position.

The Victoria Bowling Club in Market Drayton is desperate for a secretary and treasurer to continue operating - before they reach 100 years in 2024. Pictured from back left are Patricia Leyland, Ian Mays, Malcolm Walwyn, Richard Brock, Ralph Leyland; and front Peter Wood

"Most of the members in bowling clubs tend to be quite elderly. The younger people, once they reach 18, always have other things to do and we lose members.

"So we desperately need new blood. Whoever could maybe take over the roles, they don't even have to play – they can just take over the role and enjoy the social side of it."

The club wants people to get in touch about the roles before the end of the month to keep it going.

Pat added: "The Victoria Bowling Club has been around for about 100 years and currently enjoys a membership of nearly 40 people, and its own well kept green and club.

"To continue, the club is very keen to recruit new members young and old in the hope just two of them might save the club from extinction."