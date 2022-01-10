Nearly 1,500 homes lose power temporarily thanks to cable fault

But engineers from Western Power Distribution say they were able to use a process called ‘switching’ - where electricity is re-routed around the fault - and all customers had power restored within 38 minutes.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a power cut affecting 1,484 properties was reported today at 3.02pm. This is believed to have been caused by an underground cable fault."

The spokesperson added that engineers from Western Power Distribution will now identify the cause of the fault and carry out repairs.