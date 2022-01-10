Notification Settings

Nearly 1,500 homes lose power temporarily thanks to cable fault

By David Tooley

Nearly 1,500 properties in the Market Drayton area lost power at just after 3pm this afternoon (Monday).

But engineers from Western Power Distribution say they were able to use a process called ‘switching’ - where electricity is re-routed around the fault - and all customers had power restored within 38 minutes.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a power cut affecting 1,484 properties was reported today at 3.02pm. This is believed to have been caused by an underground cable fault."

The spokesperson added that engineers from Western Power Distribution will now identify the cause of the fault and carry out repairs.

"We anticipate no further interruptions to power supplies as a result of this investigation," the spokesperson added.

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

