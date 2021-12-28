Notification Settings

Flood alert remains in place in Shropshire

By David TooleyMarket DraytonPublished:

A flood alert remains in place todayfor the Tern and Perry river catchments in Shropshire and water levels are expected to remain high for the next few days.

The flood alert area at 9am on Tuesday, December 28
Levels rose at the Tern - Walcot river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall over Christmas and flooding of roads and farmland is expected today.

The Environment Agency expects flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Wolverley to Newport.

"Other locations that may be affected include Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington," says the EA.

"As further rainfall is expected river levels will remain high for the next few days.

"We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and avoid contact with flood water."

