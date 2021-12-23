Plans for 26 homes submitted

Shropshire Council will make the final decision on the proposal

The proposals are for 26 affordable homes on the former Universal House site, off Milton Drive, in Market Drayton, to the south of the Aldi supermarket.

It comes after an earlier application by Markden City Homes was lodged for the land earlier this year but was later withdrawn.

The new plans are for the same number of properties but the developer says amendments have been made in response to feedback.

A planning statement by Emery Planning, agent to the applicant, says this relates mainly to the layout, with fewer properties now running along the northern edge of the site, and mitigation measures to “ensure that the amenity of future occupiers is secured”.

The houses would be managed by Wrekin Housing Group, with 21 let out at affordable rent and the other five to be sold as shared ownership.

Two of the homes would be two-beds, 18 would be three-beds and six would be four-beds.

The plans do not include an area of public open space, despite this normally being a requirement for developments of more than 20 houses.

The statement says the council’s open space policy “does not consider the viability of 100 per cent affordable housing schemes”.

It adds: “There is a clear need for the delivery of affordable housing within Market Drayton and the current application proposals would make a significant contribution to meeting this currently unmet need.

“Consequently, no open space provision is made within the current application proposals.

“However future residents of the proposed development would be within walking distances of existing areas of open space.

“This includes an area of open space with children’s play area located approximately within six minutes (walking time) to the west of the application site, off Stuart Way.”

The agent goes on to say the site is a suitable location for housing, given its proximity to the town centre and other amenities.

There have so far been four objections to the plans from members of the public, who have voiced concerns about overdevelopment, overlooking, traffic and the lack of open space.