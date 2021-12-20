Market Drayton drive-in carol service is festive fun

Market Drayton drive-in carol service

With a choir and musicians loaded onto the side of a lorry, Christmas carols could be heard across town last weekend when the drive-in service was organised.

Reverend Mark Lawrence and his wife Carolyn organised the event which saw more than 60 cars parked at the Morrisons car park in town.

People were then able to scan a QR code to find the words to the carols to join in with the festivities.

Carolyn Lawrence said it was a great turnout for the first event of its kind in Market Drayton on Sunday, December 12.

"There were probably about 60 cars at the event. If there is 3-4 people in a car, that's a great turnout," she said. "It was a wonderful event, with a choir on stage and musicians. It was lovely.

"The community supported the event really well and it seemed to be popular. There were some really lovely comments on social media.

"One woman said she did not know it was on but she could hear the music from her doorstep so she sat there listening to the carols."

Mark and Carolyn wanted to host the event so people could still go carol singing, but feel safe to do it within the space of their own car instead of a church or a building.

"I think people still feel nervous about being in church singing or going to big events, so this was a great way of getting people together safely," Carolyn said.

"Guests decorated their cars and really got into the festive spirit. We had a QR code available for people to scan to find the words to the carols.

"Martin from B.S.B Sound in Market Drayton was so helpful – he rigged up a sound system for us at cost.