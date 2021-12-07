Market Drayton opticians re-write Santa Baby with tongue-in-cheek version

Eva Dave of Style Optique

The festive cover song has been sung and performed by the optical team at Style Optique, Market Drayton – in celebration of some festive fun for clients – has been recently played on BBC Radio Shropshire.

The Christmas song which began with a mince pie and cheeky tipple in hand at the local Christmas lights switch on event in Market Drayton, then developed as the team started making up new lyrics whilst enjoying themselves at the event. The next day, for feel-good festive fun, the song was recorded, and their cover version of 'Santa Baby' was born.

To add a bit more creativity, the team then decided to make a tongue-in-cheek, feel good, accompanying Christmas video.

It was released via Style Optique digital media channels to clients, showcasing Christmas gifting ideas in a light hearted and fun way.

Practice owner, optometrist and eyewear stylist, Eva Davé, said: “It’s been really great fun putting together our Santa Baby Song for our Style Optique friends and clients.

"It almost didn’t get released as it was only for fun and we had a last minute wobble, but we are delighted we did share it as we’ve been given such tremendous feedback. The icing on the cake has been having it played on BBC Radio Shropshire – such a fab surprise!”

“Relationships are really important to us at Style Optique and having some fun around Christmas is always something we aim for. The song has been made with this Christmas spirit in mind and we hope we’ve brought some festive cheer and good tidings to all our clients.”

See the video here: https://youtu.be/eCtn75M9cV4.

Style Optique are a multi award winning, independent optical boutique practice based in Market Drayton, whom offer expert eyewear styling advice, unrivalled and excellent customer service, and exceptional – often exclusive – eyewear made by independent designers.