Names remembered at Tree of Light in Market Drayton

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 29/11/2021 - Market Drayton Rotary Tree of Light at Morrisons Market Drayton. In Picture L>R: Jane Manton, Bill Manton and Dianne Speller (Community Champion of Morrisons)..

A Tree of Light is twinkling brightly in Market Drayton this Christmas in memory of loved ones lost during the pandemic and past years.

But, earlier this year, the future - and a key feature of the town's run up to Christmas - seemed uncertain when the town’s Lions Club, which had run the charity appeal since 2016, was wound up.

However Rotary roared to the rescue, seizing the baton in time for the tree's lighting up on November 20.

Before the Lions ran it, the scheme actually used to be run by the old Rotary in Market Drayton which disbanded in 2016.

People who have lost someone close to them are able to have their names displayed on the tree, which will once again be standing outside Morrisons.

Anyone can sponsor a name or several for the display board, with the board being updated with new names at weekly intervals from November 26. There are so far some 35 names listed on two laminated A5 sheets at the tree. The list will be updated every Friday up until Christmas.

All the proceeds from this year’s charity appeal will be going to fund the work of North Shropshire Community First Responders and Hope House.

Application forms can be obtained from Customer Services in Morrisons, by visiting Rotary in Market Drayton’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rotarymd , or by emailing rotarymarketdrayton@gmail.com.