Market Drayton's Ginger and Spice Festival wins event award

The Ginger and Spice Festival 2021 in Cheshire Street, Market Drayton

The Ginger and Spice Festival based in Market Drayton, has been crowned winners of the UK Micro Business Awards UK 2021 in ‘Event Expert’ category.

The awards took place at a virtual ceremony on Saturday, November 20, 2021 which was hosted by entrepreneur and motivational speaker Tony Robinson OBE. The festival automatically goes into the Micro Business Awards UK & Ireland 2022 as part of Micro Biz Matters Mega event as a demonstration of the Best of British.

Festival founder and director, Julia Roberts, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have been recognised as experts in this category and chosen as winners. A lot of hard work, dedication and commitment from the entire team goes into making the annual festival a success, and it is a credit to all involved that we’ve been picked as the winners.

"Diversifying during the pandemic has enabled us to offer new products and services as well as finding new revenue streams for keeping the festival resilient for continued growth.”

The festival, which is now in its sixth year, is an annual celebration which takes place in and around Market Drayton during British Food Fortnight, championing and celebrating the unique culinary heritage and history of the town – the home of gingerbread.

This is achieved via an eclectic programme of events which inspire the local community and enrich the cultural, social and economic vitality of the area. The festival also acts as a vehicle to promote local food producers, the weekly markets, other community groups, plus to explore heritage and places of historical interest & significance in and around the rural market town.

The next Ginger and Spice Festival will take place on and around Saturday, September 24, 2022.