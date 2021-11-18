Man, 20, dies after van hits tree in Shropshire

By David TooleyMarket DraytonPublished:

A 20-year-old man has died and his passenger suffered serious injuries after a van they were in left the road and collided with a tree in Shropshire.

The A41 at Hinstock. Photo: Google
The A41 at Hinstock. Photo: Google

Police said a report was received at around 7.45am todayof a van having left the carriageway on the A41 near Hinstock.

The road was closed while police officers, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Shropshire Fire and Rescue attended.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Dudley, sadly died.

The passenger has been taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to visit orlo.uk/M3OoC quoting reference 100 of 18 November.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to Shakeford Farm, Hinstock and fire engines were scrambled from Hodnet and Market Drayton along with operations and principal officers.

Firefighters used cutters, spreaders and rams on the scene.

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Newport
Telford
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News