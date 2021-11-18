Man, 20, dies after van hits tree in Shropshire

The A41 at Hinstock. Photo: Google

Police said a report was received at around 7.45am todayof a van having left the carriageway on the A41 near Hinstock.

The road was closed while police officers, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Shropshire Fire and Rescue attended.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Dudley, sadly died.

The passenger has been taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to visit orlo.uk/M3OoC quoting reference 100 of 18 November.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to Shakeford Farm, Hinstock and fire engines were scrambled from Hodnet and Market Drayton along with operations and principal officers.