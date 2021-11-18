Man, 20, dies after van hits tree in Shropshire

Police said a report was received at around 7.45am todayof a van having left the carriageway on the A41 near Hinstock.
The road was closed while police officers, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Shropshire Fire and Rescue attended.
The driver, a 20-year-old man from Dudley, sadly died.
The passenger has been taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to visit orlo.uk/M3OoC quoting reference 100 of 18 November.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to Shakeford Farm, Hinstock and fire engines were scrambled from Hodnet and Market Drayton along with operations and principal officers.
Firefighters used cutters, spreaders and rams on the scene.