Market Drayton's Tree of Light will allow families to remember lost loved ones this Christmas

Market Drayton tree of light

Market Drayton's Tree of Light charity appeal provides an opportunity to remember loved ones lost during the pandemic and past years.

In recent years its Tree of Light has been a key feature in Market Drayton’s run up to Christmas.

Earlier this year its future seemed uncertain when the town’s Lions Club, which had run the charity appeal since 2016, was wound up. But thankfully Rotary in Market Drayton seized the baton and, with help from former members of the Lions, the tree will be lighting up on November 20.

People who have lost someone close to them are able to have their names displayed on the tree, which will once again be standing outside Morrisons. Anyone can sponsor a name or several for the display board, with the board being updated with new names at weekly intervals from November 26.

Alan Cartwright, from the rotary, said: "As others have said in the past, the Tree of Light serves as a symbol of both Christmas and personal remembrance in Market Drayton, giving a focus for people to remember a person or persons specific to them at this time of year.

"It's part of the town really and the town's run up to Christmas. It's something that gives a lot of people in the town a lot of comfort.

"Thinking about people they have lost can sometimes help."

All the proceeds from this year’s charity appeal will be going to fund the work of North Shropshire Community First Responders and Hope House.

Before the Lions ran it, the scheme actually used to be run by the old Rotary in Market Drayton which disbanded in 2016.

Alan added: "It's like we are bringing it home really by organising it again as a rotary.

"We are so grateful to the Lions' members who have helped advise us as we took over, they have been so helpful."

Application forms can be obtained from Customer Services in Morrisons, by visiting Rotary in Market Drayton’s Facebook page: facebook.com/rotarymd, or by emailing rotarymarketdrayton@gmail.com.

They can also be obtained from the Rotarians present at the tree and at Market Drayton Festival of Light in the town centre on November 20.