Market Drayton Art Club hosting sale at town's winter festival

Market Drayton Art Club are preparing some art work to be sold at the Festival of Light. In Picture L>R: Ken Hanmer, Stephanie Grey-Smart, Patricia Davis, Jill Allsop, Malcolm Bagnall and Frank Roden

Market Drayton Art Club will be selling original artwork by members at the Festival of Light celebrations in the centre of the town on Saturday, November 20.

There will be landscapes, pet portraits and wildlife paintings, and many more, all original art work and ideal Christmas gifts.

Jill Allsopp, from the group, said this was the first time the group would be hosting a stall at the festival to sell their work.

"This work has come from our members from various exhibitions we've held over the years, including the Arts Festival.

"This is the first time we have held a sale of sorts instead of just an exhibition. We are dipping our toes in the water really.

"The work ranges from watercolours, to oils, to pastels and pencils. It's a really wide range of work from portraits, to pet pictures, landscapes and seascapes."

The group has between 35 and 40 members and gather every Monday morning, to meet and develop art projects. Members can have a chat, find inspiration and share skills.

Jill added: "We always welcome new members – anybody who has an interest in art. By the nature of the club and when we meet we are often older and people who are retired, but we really do welcome anyone."