Man killed in Muller accident was on lift roof when tragedy happened

The Muller Factory where Mr McFarlin died

Lewis James McFarlin, 24, of Cheadle Road in Stoke-on-Trent, died in an incident at the factory on January 14 last year.

Mr McFarlin was working for contractor, RJ Lifts, when the tragedy happened at the factory on the Tern Valley Business Park.

Senior Coroner for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, Mr John Ellery, held the pre-inquest review at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury on Tuesday.

The full inquest will take place before a jury and will start on December 8. It is expected to last three to four days.

The coroner heard that Mr McFarlin had been carrying out work on a goods lift, used to carry fruit between floors at the factory.

He had been on the roof of the lift when the incident happened.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 3.20pm.

Despite the best efforts of West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics, Mr McFarlin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Ellery said that an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive had taken place.

After discussion over various items pertaining to the evidence to be given at the full inquest, Mr Ellery adjourned the inquest to 10am on December 8.