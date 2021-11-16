Gift of friendship for Market Drayton school

Market Drayton Junior School's new 'buddy bench'

Children at Market Drayton Junior School have enjoyed being back at school for the start of a new term, and the gift of a buddy bench from Annington – the company responsible for refurbishing the former MOD homes in the nearby village of Tern Hill – is set to help them settle back into their new routine.

The buddy bench is designed to help children combat loneliness and foster friendships.

Children that are feeling sad or anxious can sit on the bench to signal to others that they need a friend to speak to. Made from sustainably sourced wood, the buddy bench is personalised with a hand-engraved message to remind all pupils of the importance of supporting one another.

It reads: “We sit, we chat and ask each other questions, we leave as friends, with all good intentions.”

Market Drayton Junior School's new 'buddy bench'

Mrs Scott, executive headteacher at Market Drayton Junior School, said: “It’s so important to create a safe and caring environment for children so that they are able to talk about their feelings, especially during such uncertain times.

"A shy or anxious child may struggle to ask someone else for support, which is why the buddy bench is such a vital tool in teaching the children what to do when they feel lonely, and how to act when they see that someone else needs support. We are very grateful to Annington for donating the bench to us.”

Louise Saunders, sales and marketing manager at Annington, added: “At Annington, we strive to support local communities wherever we can, right down to the very youngest schoolchildren.

"We are proud to gift the buddy bench to Market Drayton Junior School, and we hope that the children will be able to use it to create new friendships and feel more confident for many years to come.”

Annington has been responsible for refurbishing former Ministry of Defence homes in Tern Hill, just a short drive from Market Drayton Junior School.