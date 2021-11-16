Fire that destroyed car in Market Drayton being treated as arson

Market Drayton Fire Station

At around 1am on Tuesday crews were sent to reports of a car on fire, at a property in Buntingsdale near Market Drayton.

The vehicle was fully engulfed in fire and was completely destroyed as a result.

Officers from West Mercia Police also attended and, following their investigations, are treating the blaze as deliberate.

A spokesperson from Market Drayton Fire Station, said: "At 01:08 hours on Tuesday the rescue pump from Market Drayton, was mobilised to a report of a car on fire, at a property in Buntingsdale near Market Drayton.

"On arrival at the incident the crew were confronted by a saloon car that was fully engulfed in fire.

"Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly set about extinguishing the fire, using two high pressure hose reel jets.

"Other members of the crew established an additional supply of water for firefighting via a nearby fire hydrant.

"Due to information provided to the crew by the owner of the vehicle, and the nature of the fire, a specialist fire investigation officer was called to the scene, along with officers from West Mercia Police.

"Following their investigation this fire is being treated as a case of deliberate ignition, by persons unknown at this time.

"Officers from West Mercia Police will be reviewing CCTV and making further enquiries in the area."

Police are appealing for information about the incident, asking for anyone who may have been in the area at the time or witnessed anything suspicious to contact them on 101.

The fire service's spokesperson added: "Sadly despite the best efforts of the crew, the vehicle has been destroyed by fire. A second vehicle that was parked nearby suffered slight damage from radiated heat.

"We are pleased to report that there were no injuries at this incident.