Electric fire caused house blaze

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire broke out at about 10.20am on Monday on the Shrewsbury Road in the town.

Two fire crews from Market Drayton were quickly on the scene.

Firefighters went into the house weather breathing apparatus and extinguished the fire within half an hour.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze involved an electric fire.

"Crews administered oxygen therapy to one casualty," the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day fire crews in Shrewsbury dealt with a small fire in the kitchen of a house in the town.