Santa Claus and musicians leading Festival of Lights in Market Drayton

Promoting the Market Drayton Festival of Light 'switch on', (left-right) councillor Tim Manton, Lewis Parton, from Hales Sawmills, Adrian Bloor, from AJB Contracting Ltd, with Jane Manton and Bill Manton, from Market Drayton Rotary Club, at Market Drayton

On Saturday, November 20, the streets of Market Drayton will be filled with music and entertainment in the lead-up to the switch-on at 5pm.

There will be performances by the library from 10am including the Salopian Brass Brand, Longlands Choir, Clonk the Clown, a fire eater called Cheekmeister, and even an appearance from Santa Claus himself at 2.15pm.

A number of singers will be performing outside The Buttercross from 11am including Lilly Boughey, Lily and Jess, Grace Murray, Liv Lutner, A Choired Taste, Jayne Stonehold, Rock n Roll Alley and Amdrams Little Voices.

The lights switch on will be in the town centre at 5pm.

A number of sponsors including Muller, McCarthy Stone, AJB, Buildbase, Hales Sawmills and Rotary in Market Drayton, have been helping to pull the festival together.

Cheryl Bissett, divisional sales and marketing director for McCarthy Stone, said: “The Festival of Lights is a fantastic way to bring the community together to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.