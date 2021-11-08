No police investigation into four-car crash where two injured

Emergency services on Shrewsbury Road after the crash. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

Two drivers were taken to hospital after the crash in Market Drayton on Saturday - and while there were concerns over potential spinal injuries the men are now not thought to have been seriously hurt.

The crash happened at around 7.15pm on Saturday and involved a car, a van and two parked cars on Shrewsbury Road.

The road had to be closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and the damaged vehicles were recovered.

The injured men were out of their vehicles and being helped by members of the public when firefighters from the town arrived.

West Mercia Police has now said the collision is not being investigated at this stage but has appealed for help tracking down a blue portable light stolen from the scene.

A spokesman from the force said: "West Mercia Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision in Market Drayton just after 7.15pm on Saturday evening.

"Four vehicles were involved in the collision on Shrewsbury Road and officers assisted with closing the road until recovery of the vehicles was complete.

"During the incident a blue flashing light was stolen from one of the cones used to close the road. The light belongs to the fire service and they have asked that if anyone comes across the light that they get in touch with fire control on 01743 260290."

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances and a paramedic officers and treated the men "for injuries not believed to be serious" before taking them to hospital.

Market Drayton Fire Station's crew thanked members of the public for helping the drivers.

“On arrival at the scene the crew found an RTC which involved three cars (two of which were parked) and one light goods van, which had all been involved in a significant collision,” they said.

“Firefighters trained in advanced trauma care took over the care of the casualties, which involved administering oxygen therapy to one, who was suffering from a head injury, until the arrival of paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

“On the arrival of paramedics, the firefighter casualty carers provided a full handover, before working closely with the paramedics, to carefully load one of the casualties onto a long board and immobilise them due to possible c-spine injuries.

“Both casualties were transported to hospital via land ambulances, for further assessments and treatment.

“We would like to wish both the injured drivers a speedy recovery from their injuries, and thank those members of the public who had helped prior to the arrival of the emergency services.”

While the incident was dealt with a blue flashing light was stolen from one of the cones used to close the road, the fire service said.

The spokesman said they were angry and sad at the theft which was noticed as the crew went to leave the scene.

“The blue light is of no value to anyone and the battery will not last for long,” they said.

“We imagine that once the culprits have had their fun with it, that they will just discard it.