Two drivers injured as four-vehicle crash shuts north Shropshire road

Emergency services on Shrewsbury Road after the crash. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

One of the injured men was driving a car and the other a van when their vehicles were involved in a crash with two parked cars in Market Drayton on Saturday evening.

The crash happened at around 7.15pm on Shrewsbury Road, which was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and the damaged vehicles were recovered.

The injured men were out of their vehicles and being helped by members of the public when firefighters from the town arrived.

The crew provided advanced trauma care to the men, including giving oxygen therapy to one of the drivers who suffered a head injury.

Paramedics then arrived and took both of the men to hospital after immobilising him due to the possibility of spinal injuries.

Traffic officers from West Mercia Police were sent to the scene and started an investigation into the collision, a spokesman for Market Drayton Fire Station said as they thanked the members of the public for helping the drivers.

"On arrival at the scene the crew found an RTC which involved three cars (two of which were parked) and one light goods van, which had all been involved in a significant collision," they said.

"Firefighters trained in advanced trauma care took over the care of the casualties, which involved administering oxygen therapy to one, who was suffering from a head injury, until the arrival of paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"On the arrival of paramedics, the firefighter casualty carers provided a full handover, before working closely with the paramedics, to carefully load one of the casualties onto a long board and immobilise them due to possible c-spine injuries.

"Both casualties were transported to hospital via land ambulances, for further assessments and treatment.

"We would like to wish both the injured drivers a speedy recovery from their injuries, and thank those members of the public who had helped prior to the arrival of the emergency services."

Firefighters said they had a portable blue flashing light stolen from the scene. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

While the incident was dealt with a blue flashing light was stolen from one of the cones used to close the road, the fire service said.

The spokesman said they were angry and sad at the theft which was noticed as the crew went to leave the scene.

"The blue light is of no value to anyone and the battery will not last for long," they said.

"We imagine that once the culprits have had their fun with it, that they will just discard it.

"The light is made of plastic and has a yellow base and blue lens on top.