Market Drayton lorry business helps raise awareness to save local lives

A. R. Richards new charity lorry

A. R. Richards, a Skip and Euro Bin Hire firm, has branded its new lorry livery to include stunning imagery of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

To show its support of the pre-hospital, emergency service, A. R. Richards, a local family-run firm based just outside Market Drayton, in Shropshire, has include stunning photography of one of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s lifesaving red helicopters on its livery.

The new bin wagon’s livery, which has already completed trips through Shropshire and Staffordshire, has been branded up to help spread the word of the lifesaving work that the pre-hospital emergency service undertakes each day.

Maria Jones, Shropshire fundraising executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity said: “Thank you to A. R. Richards for its continued support for our lifesaving service over the past decade. By carrying messaging about and photography of our air ambulance helicopters, the local family firm is showing its support in an innovative way.

“Its thanks to local businesses in the heart of the communities we serve, like A. R. Richards, that we are able to continue making our daily lifesaving missions possible.”