Market Drayton community coming together again to mark Remembrance Sunday

Ian Nellins and mayor Roy Aldcroft celebrating VE Day in 2020

After last year's service and events were scaled back due to the coronavirus restrictions, Market Drayton Town Council is hoping to honour those fallen and those who served this November 14.

Councillor Ian Nellins, himself a veteran, said he hopes ex-services personnel come out in force this year, to represent their service, and also the town's connections to nearby Tern Hill and RAF Shawbury.

"Market Drayton has a lot of veterans and really some get a bit emotional about Remembrance Day, and some feel embarrassed for whatever reason but we really want to encourage them to come out and be proud," he said.

"We want them to wear their badges with pride and be a part of the day. It is about remembering those who served, not just those who lost their lives.

"So I would like to encourage them to come out and join us. The crowd is normally really great, we are talking thousands, at the war memorial."

This year, Market Drayton will welcome a marching contingent from the Royal Irish regiment, representatives from RAF Shawbury and Liverpool University's Naval Cadets.

Councillor Nellins added: "We are hoping to encourage a bigger crowd this year, it's just the church service has limited capacity and is a ticketed event.

"Tickets have been allocated to certain organisations and there are some spare. The service will be streamed on Facebook live as well."

The Remembrance Sunday Service at St Mary’s Church is subject to restrictions and will have a limited capacity, so the event will be ticketed.

If you would like to attend the church service tickets can be collected from the Market Drayton Town Council offices, Monday to Friday between 9am and 1pm; or The Royal British Legion every day from 6.30pm onwards.

The audio of the service will be relayed outside the church for people who wish to listen and a live stream of the service will be on the St Marys Church Facebook page.

The service at the war memorial starts at 12pm.

Councillor Roy Aldcroft, mayor of Market Drayton, added: "We welcome people to the cenotaph but this year, the church will be ticketed which is a change to past years.