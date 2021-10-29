Two injured in crash

By Sue AustinMarket Drayton

Two people were injured in a crash on the A442 at Peplow.

The crash happened just after 2pm on Friday with police closing the main road from Hodnet roundabout towards Peplow.

There were initial reports that people were trapped in the two car collision.

Three fire crews from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wem went to the scene along with an air ambulance, land ambulance and the police.

No-one was trapped and firefighters made the vehicles safe.

They said the two casualties were left in the care of the Ambulance service.

It is not known how serious their inquiries were.

Police who closed the road urged drivers to travel via Shawbury or Newport.

