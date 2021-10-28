Market Drayton Civic society leads tributes to dedicated museum curator

The Market Drayton. Curator, Ian Picton-Robinson

Ian Picton-Robinson, who has recently died, was the curator of the Market Drayton Museum and Resource Centre, ran by the Drayton Civic Society.

Ian was the curator of the Market Drayton Museum for more than 10 years, and greatly respected within the town for his knowledge and enthusiasm.

A spokesperson from the civic society said: "We at the Civic Society first met Ian in the summer of 2009, when he visited the museum, following a tip-off from the U3A that someone was needed to catalogue the Gower Collection.

Ian Picton-Robinson

"This was a large box of documents and memorabilia that Francesca Upton had collected after the demise of Gower and Sons, a local manufacturer of agricultural tools and equipment in Stafford Street. Carol Chapman, who was on duty as a museum steward that day, was only too happy to accept his offer.

"By November he had completed the Gower Collection, and then spent the winter months completing the catalogue of the museum archives generally – nearly 10,000 items.

"After this his interest extended to the rest of museum, and indeed the building itself, and he also began restoration work on some of the exhibits, including one of Gower's own products.

Ian Picton-Robinson at Market Drayton Museum in 2011

"By April 2010 he had agreed to take on a general management role for the museum – it is probably typical of the man's modesty that he refused to be called curator."

Ian's main interest was in the archives, but he wholeheartedly embraced the rest of the museum's artefacts and exhibits – all 1000 of them – and welcomed items from a succession of donors.

His enthusiasm and lively conversation will be remembered by many parties of schoolchildren and Drayton residents who visited the museum.

Ian Picton-Robinson at Market Drayton Museum in 2012

The civic society added: "For over ten years he was not only committed to the museum and the society, but was also friendly, kind, and considerate to all who both worked in and visited the building.

"He will be greatly missed, and very, very difficult to replace.

"Ian’s family have asked that any donations in Ian’s memory are made to the Market Drayton Museum and Resource Centre."

A statement from the organisers of the Market Drayton Ginger & Spice Festival said: "Ian was a great supporter of the Ginger & Spice Festival. Ever since our inaugural event in 2017, Ian opened the museum especially for each festival and the heritage trail, so festival goers could enjoy and learn about the town.

"Ian helped us greatly over the years in accessing information and stories, and he even starred in his own episode of our Spice Larder Podcast on Clive of India.

"We very much enjoyed Ian’s company and we will miss him greatly, especially his take on Robert Clive – he had read all the biographies with his favourite being that of Mark Bence-Jones.

"Our sincere condolences to Ian’s wife and family at this extremely sad time. Ian’s family have asked that any donations made in Ian’s memory are to the Market Drayton Museum and Resource Centre."

To make a donation to Drayton Museum in Ian’s memory, contact Mike Higgins on 07920 553416 for details on how you can do so, email: draytoncivicsociety@gmail.com.