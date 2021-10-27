Award winning artist exhibits at Festival Drayton Centre

New art exhibition at Festival Drayton Centre in Market Drayton of work produced by Paul Holmes Artist - Volunteers from the centre

Award winning wildlife artist, Paul Holmes, is holding a one-person, free entry, exhibition at the Festival Drayton Centre in Market Drayton.

Not only a working artist, Paul also tutors in his chosen medium of soft pastel almost exclusively at Higham Hall in the Lake District.

Paul said: “I like to share my knowledge, artists were willing to share their knowledge with me, and it gives me pleasure to share my experience to aspiring artists.

"I am always pleased to see how the techniques I have taught are interpreted and turned into art. The important thing is to learn and to keep learning.”

Originally from Uttoxeter and now living in Stafford, Paul grew up with a love of animals which is reflected in his work on display at the exhibition. He as received a number of awards from, and including, the Association of Animal Artists, the SAA (Support for All Artists) and his work can be found in homes across the UK and Europe.

Paul Holmes

A household of dogs from when he was a youngster has given him empathy for these fine creatures and he is often to be found, he says, at dog shows, snapping away at possible subjects.

When he’s not painting, Paul’s reading tastes are as diverse as his painting mediums, from Terry Pratchett to Tolkien, to Thomas Hardy and, though he no longer pursues this hobby, he was once the Archery County Champion for Staffordshire. His interests now, point decidedly towards the canvas.

Paul’s exhibition at the Festival Drayton Centre runs from October 18 to November 20. Entrance is free. All work is for sale.