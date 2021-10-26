Classical piano trio to put exuberance centre stage

(L-R): Sabine Sergejeva on violin, Toby White on cello, Antonina Suhanova

Latvian pianist Antonina Suhanova will bring her trio to Market Drayton’s Festival Centre on Sunday, November 7, to perform pieces which showcase classical chamber music at its most youthful and exuberant.

From the tiny Baltic nation which has become a powerhouse for classical musicians, Antonina’s playing has been broadcast beyond Latvia, in Russia and Switzerland. Her solo debut at London’s Wigmore Hall was featured live on BBC Radio 3.

Beryl Edwards, a long-time volunteer at the Festival Centre, said: “The return of live concerts after lockdown has done so much to help enrich and restore people's wellbeing. I love to see an audience in their local venue entranced by quality performances such as these. It confirms for me the value of sharing such moments.”

With her colleagues Sabine Sergejeva on violin and Toby White on cello, Antonina will play trios by Beethoven and Brahms, both of which were written very early in the composers’ careers.

Although not his first published piece, Beethoven’s three piano trios labelled Opus 1 set out to present his style to the musical public.

They were both critically and financially successful and have continued to be mainstays of the chamber music repertoire. Antonina will play the second of the trios, in G Major.

Brahms completed his Piano Trio No1 in B major when he was only twenty years old, though he did make some revisions thirty-five years later. It includes beautiful writing for all three instruments, the conversations between them deeply expressive and soulful.

The concert starts at 3pm on Sunday, November 7. Tickets cost £10 or £3 for under 21’s and can be booked online via the centre’s website.