Pick your own pumpkin for Halloween at farm near Market Drayton

People can pick up their own pumpkins at Fordhall Farm

Fordhall Organic Farm has a foraging field where pumpkins can be picked between October 23 and 31.

Visitors can also help Pippa the Pipistrelle find her missing baby Echo, and head down to the newly restored three ponds area to brave the spooky stroll.

Fancy dress is optional but there will be a selfie competition.

Fordhall Farm community land initiative manager Charlotte Hollins said: “Following on from last year, we hope we see many familiar and new faces popping up to celebrate Halloween on the farm with us.

"All the profits from our family friendly half-term activities go towards supporting our on-site community based projects.

“We’ll have a whole field full of pumpkins for you to forage for and to take home to carve into a lantern.

"The treat filled activity bag even has a guide for what to do with your pumpkin leftovers and reduce your environmental impact.”

The half-term activities at the farm are running from October 23 to 31, between 10am and 3pm.

Tickets cost £7.95 per person.

Accompanying adults and non-participating infants go free but still need a ticket.

Tickets and time slots must be booked beforehand.