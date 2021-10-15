Winter Fair returns to Market Drayton

Market Drayton Winter Fair

Market Drayton Winter Fair is back for 2021 with more traders.

The fair will be held on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at The Festival Drayton Centre, right in the centre of the market town of Market Drayton.

The event is open from 10am until 4pm and entrance is free.

Clare, the organiser from Chantilly Grey, said: "As always, lots of fabulous traders will be bringing an outstanding variety of products to delight you.

"We will have food and drink producers, handmade and bespoke clothing experts, exquisite jewellers, beautifully crafted carpentry items, glass wear, home accessories, beauty products, unique gifts and so much more.

"It's a great opportunity to make a start on festive shopping and buy something extra special for friends, family and maybe a little treat for yourself."

The award-winning coffee shop will also be open at the centre, serving a variety of locally sourced produce. They will be offering breakfast and lunch options, snacks, lots of cake, beverages and a licensed bar.

Clare added: "I have been hosting this event for many years now, and it is such a fabulous venue, and a great place to meet up with friends, have a browse, enjoy a drink, buy some fantastic products and support our amazing local traders.

"Lets make this Christmas the best yet. I think we all deserve it, especially after all we have experienced over the past 18 months."