Market Drayton urged to use its Royal British Legion and bring it into the 'heart of the community'

Market Drayton's RBL was in trouble of closing but a new committee has reinvigorated the club and wants to show it's not just for the older community but for young families in the town as well. In Picture L>R: Paul McCann (Committee Member) and Roy Blase (Chairman)

The new committee of the Market Drayton RBL are hoping to re-invigorate the town's club after it was headed into troubled waters and there were fears of it having to close over the next year or so.

Community committee chairman Roy Blase is urging people in the community to use the facilities there and bring the club back into the heart of the community.

Paul McCann, a member of the club's community committee, said they have events lined up for the rest of the year and hope local families will start to use it and create a refreshed atmosphere.

"At Market Drayton Royal British Legion we have two committees: a branch committee – mainly ex-service men and women – and a community committee – which we are members of.

"Recently in the Market Drayton area it has been noticed the Royal British Legion club which has great facilities and function rooms has been used less and less. It was getting to the stage that the club was only a couple of years from being in real trouble.

"This has led to there being a brand-new community committee being voted in."

The committee want people to start using the club more and bring it back into the community once more.

Paul said: "Being such an amazing venue with a well-known name we are going to make the club accessible and welcoming to people of all ages and ensure that it can be a hub of community life and events for the people of Market Drayton and the surrounding villages.

"We already have a large number of events lined up for the community for the rest of the year and want to encourage people to attend.

"Many people have a perception of the Royal British Legion as a venue for older people. We want to change that perception to create a family atmosphere and make it the heartbeat of the town.

"This really could be massive for the town."

The club is now open daily for the first time in many years, in what the committee hopes will make it more accessible.

Paul added: "This year is the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion, we want to ensure that the next generation of people in this area have a club they deserve for the next 100 years and that the club evolves with the amazing and supportive people in this town."

The club has a Halloween party event on Saturday, October 30 from 7pm to 11pm. Tickets are £2.50 per child.