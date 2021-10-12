David's 'sight loss marathon' in Market Drayton for charity that helped him

David Smith

Market Drayton’s Town Park will be the setting for a charity fund raising event in mid-October when local resident David Smith undertakes a marathon for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

David, who is 78 and severely visually impaired, will be performing the ‘sight loss marathon’ over seven days from Thursday, October 14, World Sight Day, up to Wednesday, October 20 by making six kilometre circuits of the park from 10.30am each day. All the proceeds from the event will go to help the charity.

Currently a mentor at the Grove School and a member of Market Drayton Community Enterprise along with other community organisations, David has had eyesight difficulties since the age of ten.

Having experienced rapidly worsening myopia in his teens and retinal detachments in his early twenties, leading to total blindness in his left eye and only partial sight in his right, he began to develop macular degeneration in 2012.

David Smith

As a consequence he is now unable to read print or recognise faces.

These difficulties have not, however, prevented David from living a full and productive life.

Early in his career David worked for various organisations including the Land Registry and United Nations Association. More recently he worked in further education and he has also been a chaplain in the Air Training Corps, Royal British Legion and St. John Ambulance. He has continued to work on a voluntary basis since his retirement in 2014.

At certain points in his life, not least when experiencing anxiety and panic attacks following the onset of his macular degeneration, David has received support from the RNIB and wants to pay something back to them.